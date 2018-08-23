Waiakea Water Gifts Lucky Giveaway Winner One Year's Supply of Water and $5,000 in Camping and Surf Gear

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Waiakea Water, a Hawaiian bottled water company, announced the winner in late June of their latest giveaway. The giveaway ran for 30 days, ending on June 20th, when one lucky winner was selected out of more than 25,000 participants.

Waiakea CEO Ryan Emmons said, "It was a blast collaborating with such an awesome group of brands in the outdoor adventure space to bring such an epic bundle of prizes to our loyal community. The Ultimate Camp and Surf Giveaway was clearly a huge success if you look at how engaged and stoked all of our fans and followers were, and we look forward to doing it again in the near future!"

The giveaway winner, Logan Hannah, won $5,000-worth of camping and surf gear, including a Tepui Baja Series Rooftop Tent, an Almond Surfboards R-Series Board, a YETI Panga 50 duffel bag, a FUJIFILM X-A5 camera and more, as well as a 1-year subscription of Waiakea Water.

Hannah, who lives in San Clemente, California, has a background in surfing and entered the giveaway with hopes to use the gear on his next surfing adventures. Hannah heard of the contest through a post made by Almond Surfboards, one of the affiliate brands that partnered with Waiakea Water for the giveaway.

"My first plan is taking all my new gear to Havasupai Falls this Fall," Hannah said about his win. "Super stoked to get all my gear dialed in and head down to Baja while the waves are still pumping!"

Waiakea Water is no stranger to hosting exciting giveaways for its fans. The bottled water brand has featured several contests prior, and has another big giveaway slated to launch mid-September of this year with an exciting surprise for its fans and followers.

To stay up-to-date on Waiakea Water giveaways and contests, follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Waiakea Water

Waiakea Water is a Hawaiian volcanic bottled water brand. Founded in 2012 by Ryan Emmons, the unique brand promotes a message of environmental and social awareness, encapsulated in their slogan, "Drink Healthy, Drink Sustainably, Drink Ethically." Along with the use of low emissions vehicles for product transport and a partnership with clean water nonprofit PumpAid, Waiakea Water recently announced the eventual implementation of fully degradable bottles.

