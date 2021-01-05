Waistlines Still Expanding in the U.S., But NUTRISHOP® Can Help

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports have shown that the recent coronavirus pandemic has led to weight gain for many home-bound Americans due to the added stress, sleeplessness, reduced activity and late-night snacking. With the arrival of 2021, "weight loss" is understandably high on the New Year's Resolution list. NUTRISHOP can help with its array of in-store services that include InBody body composition analysis scans, customized meal plans, transformation challenges and nutritional coaching.

55-year-old cosmetologist and store owner - Before & After Photo 30-year-old mother of two and ER nurse from Tampa, FL - Before & After Photo 38-year-old customer at NUTRISHOP Rapid City, SD - Before & After Photo Aquatics technician & customer who has finished 3 NUTRISHOP Transformation Challenges - Before & After Photo

Since the wellness, weight-loss and nutritional supplement company's inception in 2003, NUTRISHOP locations across the United States have helped all kinds of individuals from all walks of life lose fat, build muscle, change their eating habits for the better and get in the best shape of their lives. From soccer moms to high school athletes to executives, to dads, grandparents and everyone in between, the testimonials are endless.

Amy Bernard, a 55-year-old cosmetologist and store owner, dropped from 193 pounds to 126 pounds with the help of NUTRISHOP Northshore in Covington, Louisiana. She started her transformation journey in March 2020 during the lockdown, and after several months of hard work and dedication, she returned to her salon once businesses opened up, and her clients couldn't believe the change they saw in her.

"I feel amazing and have achieved many milestones in obtaining my optimum goal of a healthier me," Bernard said. "Alex [Tanguis, the franchisee] at NUTRISHOP made me realize I had to think about food differently. I eat for fueling and nutrition now. I don't eat because of stress or boredom."

At her heaviest, Naomi Dyer, a 30-year-old mother of two and emergency room nurse from Tampa, Florida, weighed 260 pounds when she decided enough was enough. With hard work, determination and some helpful nutritional guidance from her local South Tampa NUTRISHOP store, she has since lost 115 pounds while building plenty of lean muscle.

"As I started seeing results, I became more motivated," said Dyer, who is training to compete in a fitness show later this year. "The customer service I received, the support, the passion from the staff - it was the right environment ... My life is forever changed."

NUTRISHOP SERVICES

In addition to offering more than 160 cutting-edge, exclusive nutritional supplement SKUs ranging from wellness to sports performance and weight management, NUTRISHOP franchisees and their staff pride themselves on providing consumers with quality services like InBody scans, meal plans, transformation challenges, corporate wellness events, lunch-and-learns and one-on-one nutritional coaching. And they're very passionate about it.

"Some nutritional supplement stores just want to help bodybuilders. That is not who we are at NUTRISHOP! I want to help people who have no hope, and I want to give them hope because I've been there where it feels like you're never going to lose the weight," said Kyle Spicer, a highly successful NUTRISHOP franchisee who was first a customer looking to lose weight and now owns five locations. "I want to show them they can lose weight and get in great shape. It's absolutely possible."

Beth Van Kampen, a 38-year-old customer at NUTRISHOP Rapid City, South Dakota, attributes much of her weight-loss success (so far, she's dropped from 42.3% body fat to 25.8%) to the caring support from the professionals at her store. "When you walk through the doors, you walk into a family that is willing and ready to welcome you with open arms," she said. "They are there to celebrate your accomplishments and support you when you struggle. If you put in the work and effort, they give you all the support you could ever want."

TRANSFORMATION CHALLENGES

NUTRISHOP stores across the United States will begin hosting Transformation Challenges this month. These challenges typically last anywhere from 6 to 12 weeks, depending on the store and they typically offer prizes for top winners. Many customers consider this a great way to kick-start a weight-loss journey or to keep it going strong. Take Vincent Lopez, an aquatics technician who has already finished three transformation challenges at the NUTRISHOP Brea, California location. He plans to keep joining these competitions until he reaches his desired weight of 200 pounds (down from 251.5 pounds).

"These challenges have taken me to another level of awesomeness," said the 37-year-old father of three who has steadily lost just over 30 pounds of body fat and gained several pounds of lean muscle since last January. "Every transformation challenge has set a new goal for me to reach, and I make sure I achieve it."

Anyone interested in learning more or starting their own transformation and weight-loss journey are encouraged to find their local NUTRISHOP store, stop by and make 2021 their year for transformation success and optimal health and wellness!

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram@NutrishopUSA.

For Media Inquiries:

LaRue Gillespie

NUTRISHOP®

[email protected]

Related Images

amy-bernard-before-and-after.jpg

Amy Bernard: Before and After

55-year-old cosmetologist and store owner - Before & After Photo

naomi-dyer-before-and-after.jpg

Naomi Dyer: Before and After

30-year-old mother of two and ER nurse from Tampa, FL - Before & After Photo

beth-van-kampen-before-and-after.jpg

Beth Van Kampen: Before and After Photo

38-year-old customer at NUTRISHOP Rapid City, SD - Before & After Photo

vincent-lopez-before-and-after.jpg

Vincent Lopez: Before and After Photo

Aquatics technician & customer who has finished 3 NUTRISHOP Transformation Challenges - Before & After Photo

SOURCE NUTRISHOP®