Wait, That's a Cake?! Get Ready to Have Your Mind Blown!

Tune in and watch social media influencer and cake master Yolanda Gampp – known as the ' Beyonce of cakes '- blow your mind by whipping up jaw-dropping baked goods that look just like ordinary, run of the mill objects. In each episode, Yolanda gives step-by-step instruction on how to make one-of-a-kind edible creations, all while sharing interesting tidbits about how to perfect the craft of caking. Not only will you be ready to play mind games with friends - Is that a bucket of popcorn or a cake?!- but you'll learn all about Italian meringue buttercream, what makes the perfect chocolate cake, and how to whip up the yummiest vanilla frosting. Join Yolanda as she shares helpful tips on using simple syrup, carving and, icing cakes, applying and painting fondant, and simple ways to make any cake look Instagram worthy.

Click HERE for video from How to Cake It

Click HERE for some amazing cakes!

How to Cake It With Yolanda Gampp has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and has been featured on "Good Morning America", the "Today" show and in Forbes magazine, among others. How To Cake It is one of the largest providers of LIVE online baking tutorials where people can learn how to make Insta-worthy desserts from A-Z with the help of some of the top dessert artists in the world.

Available on platforms including DirecTV, XUMO, Sling, Xfinity, and others, So Yummy TV is unlike any other food-focused channel on the air today, featuring 24 hours of non-stop, original food programming ranging from short-form snackable back to back content, to culture-based adventure shows. Through a cross-platform experience, fans can access the content they crave wherever they are, at any time of the day. And unlike other brands that simply took social media content and put it on TV, So Yummy TV offers curated long-form content that resonates with its extremely engaged millennial audience, offering the content the brand's fans have come to know and love, with the quality they expect in an at-home viewing experience.

