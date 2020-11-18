WAITTKIT Launches Essentials Kits with a Cause, Available Now for Purchase

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAITTKIT , a startup providing high-quality safety essentials to both individuals and businesses in a socially responsible and ethical way, today announced the availability of their all-in-one essentials kit for purchase to the general public. Each WAITTKIT includes protective supplies such as face masks and shields, gloves and sanitizers; while donating to their charity partners who support frontline workers, such as Frontline Foods, Project C.U.R.E. and The National Council for Behavioral Health, through its Impact Fund.

Derived from the buoyant acronym We Are In This Together Kit, WAITTKIT was founded with the purpose of supporting the national economy while giving back to those in need. WAITTKIT has partnered with the most reputable, national brands to ensure that all products included in the kit are high-quality and manufactured or distributed in the United States to support the recovering economy.

"I wanted to build a company that helped solve a current-day problem, doing your part while being apart," said Vishaal Pandya, CEO & founder of WAITTKIT. "The company was founded on the principle of keeping people safe while remaining socially responsible, supporting frontline workers, charities and local and national businesses that are struggling during COVID-19. To me, doing as much good during these uncertain times helps to feel normal again."

Additionally, WAITTKIT offers a 'corporate gifting program' with six unique branding and customizable options for your staff or customers. Whether you're boosting the team's morale or your customers, custom branded WAITTKITs can easily provide a personal touch for those who receive them.

For more information about WAITTKIT, please visit www.waittkit.com .

