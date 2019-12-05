Wake Forest University Partners with Pearson to Launch Online Graduate Programs through Wake Forest School of Medicine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake Forest University and Pearson today announced the launch of two new master's graduate degree programs to be offered through Wake Forest School of Medicine: Healthcare Leadership and Clinical Research Management. Both programs will be offered online and are uniquely designed based on input from key industry employers.

The degree programs will incorporate a focus on leadership skills that will allow graduates to be the transformational leaders for the future of healthcare and clinical research, differentiating them from many traditional graduate healthcare programs in the market today.

"Healthcare is one of the fastest-changing business sectors in the world today, and the industry needs leaders who can adapt quickly to those changes," said Bret Nicks, MD, professor of emergency medicine and program director for Healthcare Leadership.

"The innovative curriculum found in these new programs will prepare leaders who can tackle complex health system and clinical research challenges," said Ralph D'Agostino, PhD, professor of biostatistics and data science at Wake Forest School of Medicine and program director for Clinical Research Management.

Wake Forest School of Medicine is one of the top medical schools in the country and prepares the next generation of healthcare leaders through a comprehensive mix of education, research and innovation. The two new degree programs will be offered to students beginning in the fall semester of 2020 and will be taught by Wake Forest School of Medicine's renowned faculty.

"Wake Forest University is an innovative leader in higher education, leveraging a flexible and creative approach for online delivery to meet the needs of its students," said Iwan Streichenberger, president of Pearson Online Learning Services. "We are proud to partner with the School of Medicine to offer learning options for working professionals who are focused on developing and enhancing the key skills they will use as they advance their careers in the healthcare industry."

Pearson Online Learning Services and Wake Forest's partnership leverages a creative new financial model that allows both Pearson and the University to co-invest in the launch of the new degree programs. Pearson provides comprehensive online program management (OPM) services and partners with over 40 higher education institutions around the world, supporting approximately 350 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, in addition to certificates and non-credit-bearing credentials.

About Wake Forest University

Wake Forest University combines the best traditions of a small liberal arts college with the resources of a large research university. Founded in 1834, the school is located in Winston-Salem, N.C. The University's graduate school of arts and sciences, divinity school, and nationally ranked schools of law, medicine and business enrich our intellectual environment. Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu.

About Wake Forest School of Medicine

Wake Forest School of Medicine is the medical education, research and innovation enterprise of Wake Forest Baptist Health, an academic health system located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The School of Medicine is a nationally recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking translational research in aging and cognition, cancer, heart and vascular, metabolism and diabetes, brain and stroke. The School of Medicine also includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery.

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees in nearly 70 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more information visit www.pearson.com.

Media Contacts

Wake Forest University

Cheryl Walker

walkercv@wfu.edu

336.758.6073

Wake Forest School of Medicine

James Patterson

jhpatter@wakehealth.edu

336.713.1652

Pearson

Scott Overland

scott.overland@pearson.com

202.909.4520

SOURCE Pearson

Related Links

www.pearson.com

