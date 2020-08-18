Wake Veterinary Hospital and Urgent Care Completes Renovation

KNIGHTDALE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets , a North Carolina veterinary hospital network, is excited to announce Wake Veterinary Hospital and Urgent Care ("Wake Vet") completed a major facility renovation. Wake Vet is a full-service primary care, 24-hour emergency, and specialty surgery veterinary hospital located in Knightdale, N.C.

"We continually focus on growing our medical capabilities and improving the experience for our clients, patients and team," said George Ghneim, DVM, PhD. "This facility renovation is a big step in advancing these goals. Reconfiguring our space will accommodate our recent medical advancements and greatly help us accomplish our lofty goals."

Construction began in January 2020 and covered almost the entire 8,000 square foot facility. Contractors completed the project in 3 phases to allow operations to continue during construction. The new facility now offers:

Enlarged treatment and ICU areas including nine additional runs

Additional operating room dedicated for sterile orthopedic surgery

Dedicated dental suite including dental radiography

New special procedures room dedicated for ultrasound, endoscopy and other special procedures

"I am blown away by what Wake Veterinary Hospital and Urgent Care accomplished in the last few years," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "We hope this expanded facility will help us advance in our goals to exceed client expectations, advance our medical capabilities, and provide a great place to work."

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary industry. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment, and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and Facebook page .

