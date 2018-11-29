Wakefern Chooses Nielsen Brandbank To Capture And Enrich E-Commerce Content In U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen Brandbank, the world's largest provider of trusted digital product content for e-commerce websites, mobile shopping apps, merchandising and marketing, announced that it has been chosen by Wakefern as its preferred content solution partner to capture and manage its private-label and national brand e-commerce and merchandising content.

Nielsen Brandbank will be focusing on creating and managing product content for a variety of product categories, including private-label and new items. As part of this role, Nielsen Brandbank will be able to further strengthen Wakefern's online presence by enhancing the customer experience through improved content quality assurance and optimizing the overall online effectiveness across omnichannel platforms.

Ray D'Aprile, Commercial Director North America at Nielsen Brandbank commented, "At Nielsen Brandbank, we are very proud to add Wakefern to our portfolio of retailers. Wakefern is a highly respected retailer within the United States who has never fallen short when it comes to innovation and industry standards, creating an improved shopping experience for all as well as driving efficiencies internally. Nielsen Brandbank is well positioned to support Wakefern through its online journey by identifying the importance of data quality and strengthening Wakefern's systems with the power of our digital product content."

For over two decades, Nielsen Brandbank has been the driving force in the product capture and content management industry, specifically serving global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Wakefern's decision to choose Nielsen Brandbank demonstrates the strong position within the industry and the value and strength of the Nielsen Brandbank product content.

"As an organization, we are continually looking to improve the consumer experience both in the store and online. Maintaining complete and accurate data is a critical first step in providing consumers with the information they require to make an informed decision. Given Nielsen Brandbank's global reputation for quality and accuracy, we are excited to begin this endeavor." – Chris Lane, Executive Vice President, Wakefern Food Corp.

To learn more about Nielsen Brandbank and its partnership with Wakefern, please visit https://www.brandbank.com/us/ .



ABOUT NIELSEN BRANDBANK

Nielsen Brandbank, a Nielsen owned company since 2014 is the world's leading product content creation management and publishing solution for multi-channel retailing. The business works with major multinational grocery and health & beauty retailers and over 7,000 FMCG suppliers in 16 markets. Nielsen Brandbank creates, captures, manages and distributes product content, which is optimized for shopper marketing and category planning. Nielsen Brandbank helps manage the relationship between retailer and supplier communities—minimizing duplication of effort and wasted budget and maximizing the value of product content. This enables businesses to publish rich product content for a range of applications, from e-commerce sites and mobile shopping apps, to virtual merchandising and offline print media. It distributes in excess of 50 million digital product assets to retailers, wholesalers and food service businesses every year.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

