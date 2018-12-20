Waking up Tired Americans - Reon Revive

One of the ways to stay alert, according to the Sleep Foundation, is to take caffeine. If you don't like coffee or there isn't a coffee shop nearby, try Reon Revive, which is now available on Amazon. Reon Revive is designed to wake people up with an energy-boosting supplement powder shot that contains 80 mg of caffeine and 50 percent of your B12 RDA.

Just tear, pour and go.

"We developed Reon Revive to give people an energy boost on the go," said Daniel Scott, co-founder of Reon. "It's a healthier alternative to sugary foods and drinks when you are tired."

It is not just businesses that are suffering from people being tired. The sleep-deprived are harming their health as well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 33 percent of all Americans are not getting their seven to eight hours every night.

Sleep apnea also affects about 22 million Americans, the overwhelming majority of whom don't even know they have it.

Just take a few ready-to-use sachets with you every day. They fit in your pocket, briefcase or purse. When you feel in need of an energy boost, take one out, tear it open and pour it into your mouth. Within seconds the instant melt powder dissolves on your tongue and energy is on the way.

Reon Revive, which is now available on Amazon, is sugar free, gluten free, vegan friendly and certified by Informed Sport for use by professional athletes.

For more information about Reon Revive, visit tryreon.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

