Walch Education Releases Collaborative Solution for Customized Curriculums

PORTLAND, Maine, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walch Education, a developer and publisher of online education solutions and standards-based content and curriculums, today announced a service for educators to develop customized resources for high school math classrooms.

Walch's Curriculum-as-a-Service enables districts and schools to work directly with Walch's staff to develop aligned, tailored high school math resources for the classroom. Teachers work with Walch's Curriculum-as-a-Service team via phone or video conference to create core and supplemental materials for classes of any size, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid. The resources developed in Curriculum-as-a-Service are available immediately both digitally (via common cartridge or LTI) and via Walch's print-on-demand network.

Curriculum-as-a-Service was designed to be a cost-effective way for today's educators to quickly create and customize resources to meet their needs, said Al Noyes, Walch Education's CEO.

"School districts and educators need robust, tailored resources now more than ever," said Noyes. "Schools, teachers, and students have been disrupted by COVID-19. The generalized off-the-shelf resources currently on the market simply aren't up to the task. With Curriculum-as-a-Service, we've tried to make it easy for educators to create, modify, and enhance high-quality resources for their classrooms."

"The ability for teachers and curriculum leaders to work with Walch to customize course materials ensures they're providing the most effective and coherent resources to their students," said Karen O'Connor, Director of Customer Success for Walch. "The simplicity with which Curriculum-as-a-Service allows educators to create, modify, and enhance high-quality resources makes it a key tool in addressing the impact COVID-19 has had on student learning."

For more information about Walch's Curriculum-as-a-Service, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.walch.com/curriculum-service/.

About Walch Education

Walch Education is a leading developer and publisher of online teaching and learning solutions and tailored curriculum. Adapted to fit the needs of each state and district partner, Walch's proven solutions give teachers what they need to extend and enhance student learning. The company's Curriculum Engine leads the way in a new category of "Curriculum-as-a-Service" offerings, helping teachers teach more effectively so that students can succeed. Curriculum Engine is a uniquely turnkey solution, enabling school districts to rapidly support a seamless transition from classwork to remote work and back again.

