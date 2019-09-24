Walcraft Cabinetry's Virtual Reality Lets Homeowners Experience Their New Kitchen Before Renovations

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to Walcraft Cabinetry's new fully immersive virtual renovation experience, homeowners won't have to leave their home to see or feel how a new kitchen will fit into their home. "We use the Oculus virtual reality headset to transport you into your future kitchen without ever leaving your house," said Walcraft CEO Sean Walsh.

This CGI image showcases this amazing new service that Walcraft Cabinetry provides

After sliding on the headset, the user will see exactly how the tile they picked works with the lighting fixtures. Thinking of adding an island? The virtual experience will let the user feel what it's like walking around the altered space. "This incredible technology will save people so much time, money and energy," smiled Walsh. "They'll know for sure that their new kitchen design works for them before they start construction."

The Most Realistic Experience with 8K Resolution CGI Technology

During his many years in the construction business, Walsh noticed customers struggled to visualize their complete designs. Homeowners bogged down in the small details, like tile and wood samples, often struggled to envision the big picture of how everything would come together in their space. "Even with drawings and computer renderings, some people had a hard time," he noted. "Some companies have attempted to incorporate virtual reality solutions, but you have to travel to their offices to try them and the resolution is so low that it's not especially useful."

Walcraft's virtual kitchen experiences solve that problem by providing the highest caliber Hollywood-level CGI rendered in 8k resolution. Walsh noted, "This interactive approach gives you the highest possible level of realism. You will see exactly how every element you selected works together. There's nothing else like this."

No Showroom Visits Necessary | Experience the Entire Process in Your Own Home

Walcraft provides this service for homeowners throughout the United States. The process starts with a consultation in which the Walcraft team helps you put together your dream kitchen design. They'll send you free door samples and work with you to create personalized CGI renderings so you can get a general idea of the look you will end up with. Once you work out the details, Walcraft will load the design into a pair of Oculus goggles and send them to your home so you can experience your kitchen in virtual reality.

"This service helps homeowners save time and money because contractors appreciate working with people who are well prepared. In all reality they charge less when the client has everything ready to go," said Walsh.

About Walcraft Cabinetry

Walcraft Cabinetry is a "people before profits" business based in Grass Valley, California. The company provides jobs and opportunities for people coming out of crime, addiction and abuse. Walcraft offers nearly 200 cabinet options with styles, colors, shapes and sizes to suite every homeowner. Learn more at https://walcraftcabinetry.com.

Contact Sean Walsh | 530-277-2593 | sean@walcraftcabinetry.com

Related Images

another-beautiful-cgi-design-by.png

Another Beautiful CGI Design by Walcraft Cabinetry

This CGI image showcases this amazing new service that Walcraft Cabinetry provides

Related Links

Kitchen Design Services by Walcraft

SOURCE Walcraft Cabinetry

Related Links

https://walcraftcabinetry.com

