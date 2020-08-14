Walden University Collaborates with Goodwall on BetterTogether Initiative

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is collaborating with Goodwall, a social enterprise mobile application, on their BetterTogether initiative, which offers professional opportunities to an online global community of over 1.5 million members in more than 150 countries. The initiative was created in response to the COVID-19 economic crisis to help young people navigate the pandemic-stricken job market and positively impact society. BetterTogether offers five weeks of inspiring themed challenges, top speakers and community content available exclusively on the app.

From August 17-20, 2020, mobile app users will be able to hear from Walden University CEO Paula Singer, who will be the keynote speaker for the Women's & Girl's Empowerment track. This session will focus on women role models and mentors.

"It's exciting to be able to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds from across the globe through mentorship and leadership," says Singer. "Walden University was founded on the belief that higher education should be more accessible so that people can make the world a better place. Today, Walden serves more than 52,000 students, where over 75% are female and over 50% are minority. They are leaders in their professions and communities, inspiring generations to come."

From August 21-27, 2020, mobile app users will be able to hear from Walden Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer Ivanie Bronson, who will be the keynote speaker for the Equality & Justice track. This session will focus on making the world a better place through equality.

"For 50 years, Walden has been providing a diverse community with the opportunity to transform themselves as scholar-practitioners so that they can effect positive social change," says Bronson. "Through education and mentorship, we can inspire generations of social change agents. BetterTogether is very timely with current movements for equality and social change, and Walden is happy to collaborate with Goodwall on this initiative."

Founded in 2014, Goodwall is a global community that levels the playing field for young people so anyone can connect and discover professional opportunities from scholarships to jobs.

"The power of community in the face of adversity is more important than ever right now, which is why we developed the BetterTogether program to encourage young people to engage in reaching their full potential," says Taha Bawa, CEO and co-founder of Goodwall.

In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the BetterTogether initiative runs through September 18, 2020. To register, download the app here: goodwall.app.link/walden.

About Walden University

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, Walden University was founded to support working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

