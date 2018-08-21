Walden University Hosts Its 13th Annual Global Days of Service

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is continuing its mission of effecting positive social change through its 13th annual Global Days of Service during the month of October. Through this worldwide initiative, Walden faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as their friends and family, participate in community service projects.

"For more than 45 years, Walden has motivated its staff and students to be a force for good," says Dr. Ward Ulmer, interim president of Walden University. "Our Global Days of Service showcases the many inspiring ways the Walden community partners with important local organizations and nonprofits to create a positive impact."

Throughout the month of October, members of the Walden community will participate in university-hosted events or find volunteer projects in their local areas. This year, Walden is proud to partner with the following organizations and events:

AIDS Walk Atlanta & 5K Run – Atlanta, GA

Run – Beechfield Elementary/Middle School – Baltimore, MD

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control – Minneapolis, MN

Jeremiah Program – Minneapolis, MN

Avenues for Homeless Youth – Minneapolis, MN

Every Third Saturday – Minneapolis, MN

People Serving People – Minneapolis, MN

Tubman – Minneapolis, MN

Animal Humane Society – Minneapolis, MN

San Antonio Food Bank – San Antonio, TX

Valley of the Sun United Way & Getz School - Tempe, AZ

- Walk to End HIV – Washington, DC

"We are grateful for our multi-faceted partnership with the students, alumni, faculty and staff of Walden University," says Jennifer Polzin, CEO of Tubman, a nonprofit dedicated towards helping women, men, children and families struggling with relationship violence, substance abuse, mental health and other forms of trauma. "Together, we make an impact in supporting survivors of trauma—a topic that, unfortunately, remains relevant in our culture and resonates now more than ever. Being part of Global Days of Service will help ensure that our spaces are warm and welcoming for the people we serve, our volunteers and staff."

During previous Global Days of Service, the Walden community has participated in activities such as preparing packets of school supplies to hand out to students and teachers, remodeling a computer lab, refreshing paint in classrooms, installing wireless internet, cooking for families of sick children, and assisting with house-building projects. For more information on Walden's Global Days of Service, please visit WaldenU.edu/WaldenGDS.

About Walden University

For more than 45 years, Walden University has supported working professionals in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and their communities. Students from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 150 countries are pursuing their bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with more than 400 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. Walden is one of more than 70 institutions in 25 countries that make up the Laureate International Universities network. For more information about Walden, please visit WaldenU.edu.





SOURCE Walden University

Related Links

http://www.WaldenU.edu

