Walden University Hosts Virtual Panel on Youth Mental Health Post-COVID and Strategies for Support

Dr. Christie Jenkins , core faculty in Walden's MS in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program, will moderate the event. She has been working in the social service field for more than 25 years and as a counselor for over 16 years. Dr. Jenkins began working in domestic violence safe houses as a child advocate, life skills trainer, crisis intervention specialist and court advocate. Previously, she has been the CEO, associate director and supervisor for the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center and the Children's Advocacy Center. Dr. Jenkins also served as president of the Ohio Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (OACES), the Ohio Mental Health Counselors Association and SAIGE Ohio. She was awarded the 2017 Public Policy and Legislation Award and 2014 Ohio Counselor of the Year award by the Ohio Counseling Association, as well as the 2017 Counselor Educator of the Year award by OACES.

The esteemed group of panelists include:

Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. – He is the chief executive officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Gillison has more than 30 years of experience and has previously held leadership positions at Xerox, Nextel and Sprint. Before coming to NAMI, Gillison led the American Psychiatric Association Foundation (APAF), where he was responsible for strategic planning, personnel management, board communications, oversight of APAF's public education programs and outreach, and formulating strategic alliances and partnerships to further APAF's mission. Prior to APAF, Gillison led County Solutions and Innovation for the National Association of Counties, where he was instrumental in repositioning the organization's programs to provide expertise in health and human services, justice and public safety.

Dr. Christine M. Crawford – She is the associate medical director for NAMI and an assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine. As an adult and child psychiatrist, Dr. Crawford has worked in various outpatient community settings where she has provided psychiatric care to a number of individuals from diverse backgrounds. She has a strong passion for using education as a tool for community outreach and engagement and has authored multiple book chapters on mental health disparities and sociocultural issues within psychiatry.

Carlete Metoyer – She is the assistant director of school counseling for the sixth largest school district in Texas. With 14 years of experience in education and 12 years in counseling, Metoyer is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Professional School Counselor and Certified Compassion Fatigue Professional. Metoyer's private practice, CSM Counseling Solutions, focuses on reducing the stigma associated with seeking mental health services while helping clients achieve wholeness in their lives. She founded Counseling Services Modeled, a non-profit organization, to provide training and professional development related to counseling, and she also hosts the Seen, Heard, Whole podcast.

Dr. Erlanger "Earl" Turner – He is a licensed psychologist and an assistant professor of psychology in Pepperdine University's Graduate School of Education and Psychology. He is also the executive director of Therapy for Black Kids, an organization that provides psychoeducational workshops and resources to help parents promote resilience and healthy emotional development among youth. Dr. Turner has more than 15 years of experience in the field and has published research on mental health among racial and ethnic communities, access to behavioral health services, cultural competency, therapy use among parents, and the impact of race-based stress. He is a nationally recognized mental health expert, the author of "Mental Health among African Americans: Innovations in Research and Practice," and the 2020 president of the Society for Child and Family Policy and Practice (Division 37 of the American Psychological Association).

The Talks for Good is part of Walden's Mobilize for Good initiative, which celebrates its more than 50-year history of empowering the greater good by recognizing its community's passion and commitment to social change. In addition to Talks for Good, Walden is giving back to local schools and organizations across the country as part of its Acts for Good program. Acts for Good have taken place in Tampa, Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, Houston, Texas (Act 1 and Act 2), Greensboro, North Carolina, and the Washington D.C. area.

