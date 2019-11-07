Walden University Names Dr. Sue Subocz Chief Academic Officer and Provost

"Dr. Subocz is an outstanding leader who consistently demonstrates her passion for Walden, commitment to the success of our students, and dedication to advancements in curricular innovations that improve learning experiences for diverse adult populations," says Dr. Ward Ulmer , president of Walden. "I am confident that Dr. Subocz' knowledge, commitment and dedication to Walden—our students, alumni, faculty and staff—will strengthen our institution and ensure students' continued success."

Dr. Subocz most recently served as Walden's vice provost for curriculum, product strategy, innovation and design. She formerly served as vice president of product strategy, innovation and design for Laureate Online, where she improved student engagement with leading innovative digital product design and quality program development.

Prior to joining Laureate Online, Dr. Subocz served for 13 years in several academic and operational leadership roles at the College of Southern Maryland. During her tenure, her commitment to include full time and adjunct faculty in decision-making and institutional endeavors led to increased engagement and institutional thought leadership in online learning, faculty development and learning outcomes assessment. In addition to serving as the college's vice president of academic affairs and chair for the Division of Distance Learning and Faculty Development, Dr. Subocz was also a faculty member teaching courses in mathematics and physics, in both on-campus and online formats.

Dr. Subocz earned a PhD in Education, Instructional Design for Online Learning and MS in Education from Capella University. She also earned a MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland. Dr. Subocz is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where she earned her BS in Civil Engineering.

She has published numerous papers, publications and articles on teaching, education innovation and academic quality. She is also a frequent speaker on digital experiences in higher education, academic quality and leveraging innovation in technology to improve student experience and success.

