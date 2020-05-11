Walibi Holland Announces Virtual Queuing Partnership with accesso® to Facilitate Social Distancing

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announces a new strategic agreement with Walibi Holland, a longstanding theme park customer located in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands. The park, owned by Compagnie des Alpes, already leverages accesso's patented virtual queuing solution as a premium service option and will now offer 100% virtual queueing to all guests to deliver reliable social distancing when the park reopens May 25.

Last year accesso's patented virtual queuing technology empowered over 38 million guests to step out of lines at theme parks around the world. In light of the need for social distancing, accesso will now extend its range of use-cases to specific deployments around social distancing.

"We're delighted to extend our partnership with Walibi to support their social distancing efforts," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "We have decades of experience in keeping guests out of lines and we are eager to help our customers and the broader industry back to their feet in what is still a challenging environment. We're excited to be able to contribute as Walibi prepares to return to normal operations and welcome back their loyal visitors."

"Reliable social distancing is a key feature of our park when it reopens as of May 25," said Mascha van Till, director of Walibi Holland. "Accesso is already providing us with its virtual queueing solution and this agreement is a natural evolution of that relationship. Our industry has a need which only Accesso can meet at this time."

accesso's virtual queuing technology dynamically adjusts to unpredictable variables such as guest flow and operational changes, allowing Walibi Holland to employ real-time capacity optimization and real-time communication with guests via their own mobile device.

Using accesso's QsmartSM virtual queuing platform is quick and easy. After selecting a ride or attraction on their mobile device, guests will be placed in a virtual queue and a countdown will begin. When it's their turn to ride, guests will be notified to proceed to the attraction. Park attendants will conduct a contactless scan of the QR code on the guest's smartphone to redeem the ride reservation.

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

