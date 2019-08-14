Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar Hustles Through First Half of Year with 30 Signed Agreements; Reports Impressive $5 Million AUV Amid Expansion

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, a leading full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites, reports high performance throughout the first half of 2019 having already opened five new restaurants across three states, and the franchise isn't slowing down. Recent agreements confirm rapid expansion plans with 30 signed deals spanning six states with the brand initiating development deals in several new markets, like the Carolinas, Florida, and Georgia.

With quality top-of-mind, the brand's notable Q1 and Q2 performance and innovation have helped Walk-On's continue to win over fans throughout its growth. In order to expand without sacrificing quality, Walk-On's has developed a training program that supports both new restaurant training and existing team member education. Focusing on training and employee retention has resulted in an increase in Walk-On's training efficiency score, which currently stands at a 90 percent increase over last year.

Walk-On's also introduced its Bluechip program. The employee-centered program has already drastically lowered turnover by plotting out internal development plans for employees, helping existing team members to build a career with the growing brand. Increased name recognition is also driving opening week revenue numbers for new restaurants with the recent Fayetteville opening in North Carolina – the first in the state – shattering all previous records to achieve more than $195,000 in sales its first week.

"We've been referring to 2019 as our year of elite service and guest experience, and I think it shows," said Walk-On's President & COO, Scott Taylor. "We attract larger and larger crowds at each opening, we hold onto our stellar team members, and create a culture that's both contagious and welcoming in every single community. Plus, the numbers speak for themselves -- the Walk-On's brand and reputation is thriving and we couldn't be more thrilled."

With eyes set on North Carolina and Georgia for strategic expansion, plus more than 150 restaurants already in development, Walk-On's is on pace to surpass last year's 56.6 percent revenue increase. Even more, the brand recently returned to its roots by signing a five-year partnership with Louisiana State University, positioning Walk-On's as the official Sports Restaurant and Bar of LSU. The partnership will feature promotions and sweepstakes with game tickets, gift cards, sideline passes and exclusive access to the team as prizes. The initiative comes as the brand strives to make deeper connections with the communities Walk-On's serves.

"Witnessing our growth and success over this past year has been tremendously rewarding," added Walk-On's founder, Brandon Landry. "But even with our ramped-up expansion, we never lose sight of the connections we have with the communities we already serve. Walk-On's is hands-down the best quality and our ability to provide our guests with a true game day experience outmatches the competition - all of which has created a loyal customer following directly contributing to our over $5 million average unit volume. Our team is incredibly excited for what the future holds for the rest of 2019 and beyond."

Since opening its flagship location in Baton Rouge, Walk-On's has become an increasingly popular eatery, offering signature Louisiana-inspired menu items. Whether it be for date night, a drink, girl's night out or a family dinner, Walk-On's is the place for everyone – because everyone needs a little playing time. Every dish is made from scratch using fresh ingredients to bring its savory cuisine to life. Walk-On's diverse menu has offerings ranging from unique twists on game day staples to upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays pleasing all palates. Its game day atmosphere paired with a true southern hospitality makes it a perfect dining destination for everyone. As stated by co-owner and NFL superstar Drew Brees, Walk-On's is "a great place to bring my family, teammates and business colleagues," and we're excited to help "expand the brand across the nation."

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar is seeking qualified, active and engaged individuals who are familiar with restaurant business operations, are involved with their community, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Additionally, they must be true team players who have a passion for delivering great food and a game day experience.

Today, with over 150 locations in development across 15 states, the brand is on track for strategic franchise expansion nationwide. For more information on Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://walk-ons.com/franchising.

About Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 29 locations currently open and operating and over 150 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit, www.walk-ons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities please visit, www.walk-ons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Director of Franchise Sales & Real Estate, at 225-330-4533.

