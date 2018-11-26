Walk-On's to Stir Up World's Largest Pot of Gumbo at Independence Bowl Fan Fest

SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, a leading full-service family sports bar that provides gourmet takes on game day favorites, will be spicing up this year's Independence Bowl by teaming up with world-renowned Louisiana Cajun and Creole chef, John Folse, to prepare what attempts to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest pot of gumbo. As more than 6,500 pounds of gumbo are prepared, Fan Fest goers are encouraged to purchase $5 bowls with proceeds directly benefiting Fisher House Foundation, a non-profit organization providing "a home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes provide temporary free lodging so families can be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis.

Football fans far and wide will gather at Independence Stadium, located at 3301 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport, on Dec. 27 for the game day action. As Fan Fest kicks off at 9:00 a.m., gumbo will be available for purchase until the delicious, traditional Louisiana dish runs out. Guests can purchase a bowl with cash donation on-site. With 11,000 servings up for grabs, the donation to Fisher House Foundation could result in over $50,000 to aid military and veterans' families. A formal check presentation will take place during the half-time show.

"Food has an undeniable power of bringing people together, and I'm proud to use this vehicle to support the Walk-On's team in their effort to cook up change in my home state of Louisiana," said Folse. "I look forward to surpassing the record-breaking 4,000-pound pot I made in 2011, especially with a supportive crowd at this year's Independence Bowl all in the spirit of supporting our nation's veterans."

Fisher House Foundation is a top-rated non-profit organization that has been providing services to military, veterans and their families for over 25 years. On any given night, more than 1,100 families can stay at a Fisher House—at no cost. In total, there are 78 Fisher Houses currently in operation around the world. To date, more than 335,000 families have been helped through Fisher House's efforts, saving them over $407 million in out-of-pocket medical-related lodging expenses.

"As the founder of a company that fosters and supports opportunities for military veterans, and a son of a veteran myself, it has always been a key effort to find a way to give back to our nation's service men and women," said Brandon Landry, Founder of Walk-On's. "We believe whole-heartedly in the Fisher House Foundation's mission to provide comfort and a taste of home to hospitalized military vets, and are proud to employ our go-getting, walk-on spirit to aid America's heroes."

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar is the title sponsor of the NCAA Independence Bowl for the second year running. Through this sponsorship, Walk-On's engages its sport's centered background to empower collegiate athletes to achieve their goals and in-turn use that go-getter spirit as a pillar for giving back. To learn how you can buy tickets to the Walk-On's Independence Bowl visit: independencebowl.org and to make a donation to the Fisher House Foundation visit: https://engage.fisherhouse.org.

For more information on Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, please visit www.walkons.com.

About Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States with 24 locations currently open and operating and over 100 in development. Its Louisiana-inspired menu combines food and drinks made from scratch, daily. Walk-On's All-American team serves up a game day experience in a fun, welcoming family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit, www.walkons.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities please visit, www.walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, Franchise Sales & Real Estate Manager, at 225-330-4533.

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 78 comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans' families an estimated $407 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages a grant program that supports other military charities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

For more information on the Fisher House Foundation, please visit: www.fisherhouse.org.

