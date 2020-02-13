Walk Supports Minnesota Families with Autism

The walk raises awareness and funds for individuals and families with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Funds raised by walk teams and sponsors help deliver more innovative, life-changing services to families in Minnesota. In 2019, participants raised more than $150,000 for the local autism community.

Beth Petersen, mother of a Fraser client, says, "My family walks for Fraser because we've seen how much the programming has helped our oldest son. Jason is 4, and he continues to amaze us with his growth. Our youngest son, David, was also recently diagnosed with autism. Thanks to Fraser, our sweet boys have a beautiful, bright future."

To create a team, sponsor a team, register to walk as an individual, or make a donation that supports families in our community, visit fraser.org/walk.

Fraser serves children, teens, adults, and families with autism, mental health issues, and special needs. We offer education, healthcare, housing, employment, and support services for every stage of life. Nationally, the CDC reports 1 in 59 U.S. children has autism spectrum disorder (ASD. In Minnesota, the Minnesota-Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network (MN-ADDM) states 1 in 42 children has ASD .

Contact: Nancy Baldrica

Vice President, Chief Marketing & Development Officer

612-798-8355

nancy.baldrica@fraser.org

