'Walk the Walk' Collecting Shoes To Benefit Women And Mothers

While a variety of organizations collect clothing and coats for people in need, many families, in particular women and children, lack proper footwear. The Walk the Walk charity is unique by focusing exclusively on shoes, especially shoes for mothers.

Walk the Walk is symbolic of mothers everywhere who work hard, lead by example, and pave the way for the future," says Dr. Sedgh. "Only a mother truly knows what it's like to walk in a mother's shoes."

The charity is hoping to receive and then donate several hundred pairs of shoes. Shoes can be dropped off at or mailed to Dr. Sedgh's office at 9201 Sunset Blvd., Suite 414, West Hollywood. CA 90069. Any type of shoe or footwear is welcome.

Jacob Sedgh states of the shoe drive, "In an industry that's often viewed as being frivolous, I feel compelled to give back. That's why we're asking our patients, friends, and people in the community to go into their closets and find a pair of shoes to donate and make a difference in a mother's life. We want to spread the word and involve as many people as possible to participate in this cause."

About Jacob Sedgh, M.D

Jacob Sedgh M.D. is a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in bringing together art and medicine, which is the essence of aesthetic and reconstructive facial plastic surgery. Dr. Sedgh has extensive experience in surgical procedures such as rhinoplasty, facelifts, and otoplasty, as well as other non-surgical rejuvenating treatments. For more information please call (310) 888-2884.

