Walk to End Lupus Now® Brings Communities Together to Help End Lupus

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America will host its Walk to End Lupus Now® events in-person for the first time in two years after being held virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Each walk event unites communities for one common purpose – to take steps together to help end lupus.

Lupus has no known cause and no known cure but affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans and five million people worldwide. Women are at a higher risk of developing lupus, and women of color are disproportionately impacted by the disease, tend to experience more serious complications, and have higher mortality rates. While there is still a lot of work to be done to improve the lives of those living with lupus and ultimately find a cure, the last decade has seen great advances in the field of lupus research – including two new treatments for lupus and expanded approvals for another lupus medication in the last few years, renewing hope for improved health outcomes.

The Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now events represent the largest lupus walk program in the world. This year's walk events will celebrate the theme of "United – Together – Powerful," showcasing the lupus community's strength and commitment to come together and rally public support for those suffering from its impact. The program will help raise awareness and money for research, support services and education programs, while giving lupus warriors and their families and friends a place to connect.

"As more people come together to participate in the Walk to End Lupus Now, we are able to raise more money to advance lupus research and support people with lupus," shared Petra Tchouante, participating in her ninth Walk to End Lupus Now event. "I've been living with lupus for 31 years and I walk to bring awareness to lupus so more people can understand the devastating impact of the disease on people's lives, and how together we can take steps to help bring an end to this disease."

Individuals are encouraged to visit walktoendlupus.org to find and register for a walk near them. There will also be a Walk to End Lupus Now Virtual Celebration on November 17 to celebrate the 2022 walk season for all walk participants regardless of where and when they walked.

"Walk to End Lupus Now events are an opportunity for us to connect directly with those impacted by the disease and make a difference in the fight to end lupus. We wouldn't be able to do this without each walker, volunteer, and partner that plays an important role in making each Walk a success," shared Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "While most of our events were virtual during the last two years, we never let that stop the power we have as we unite to Walk to End Lupus Now – and we can't wait to see the lupus communities show up in a sea of purple as our events return in-person this year."

To register for the walk, learn more, or to donate, visit walktoendlupus.org.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and misunderstood autoimmune disease that ravages different parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, hard to live with and a challenge to treat. Lupus is a cruel mystery because it is hidden from view and undefined, has a range of symptoms, strikes without warning, and has no known cause and no known cure. Its health effects can range from a skin rash to a heart attack. Lupus is debilitating and destructive and can be fatal, yet research on lupus remains underfunded relative to diseases of similar scope and devastation.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org . For the latest news and updates, follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

