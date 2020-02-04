Walk with a Doc and fresh avocados - Love One Today® partner to encourage America to step into a heart healthier lifestyle

Through its 425 chapters in the United States and estimated 10,000 volunteers, WWAD reaches an estimated 200,000 consumers annually via 1:1 interaction at community walks and digital communications about healthy living. Moving into their 15 th anniversary year, the nonprofit is expanding its focus to include the role of good nutrition, leading with how heart-healthy, fresh avocados provide naturally good fats and are cholesterol-, sugar- and sodium- free.

"Just in time to check in on New Year's Resolutions, we are coming out with new resources to support everyday goals to live a healthier lifestyle," said Dr. David Sabgir, cardiologist and founder of Walk with a Doc. "Adding ten minutes of walking to your daily routine and swapping out bad fats with good fats at mealtime can be small, easy changes that can make a big difference in the health of your heart. Our team of volunteer health professionals recognizes with me the value of adding nutrition education to our community walks. Delicious, heart-healthy avocados are a great partner as they contain naturally good fats which provide heart health benefits without sacrificing taste and satisfaction."

As part of the partnership, walk leaders will have access to the latest research on avocado nutrition. This includes news of a recent clinical study of 45 overweight/obese adults that explored whether eating a diet with one avocado a day would reduce oxidative stress markers for LDL cholesterol and improve antioxidant status when compared to a low fat diet or a moderate fat oil diet. This research is part of Love One Today, a science-based food and wellness education program. 2

To start moving towards a healthier lifestyle, learn about the partnership and get inspired about how easy and beneficial it is to swap out bad fats for good fats through easy and delicious avocado recipes like Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocados Cabbage Carrot Slaw visit: www.LoveOneToday.com/walk

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is an agricultural promotion group formed by domestic producers and importers to promote consumption of fresh Hass avocados in the U.S. HAB exists to help make avocados America's most popular fruit and conducts educational campaigns and funds nutrition research under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. Love One Today ® is HAB's ongoing, science-based program designed to build awareness of the many health benefits of eating fresh avocados. For more information, visit LoveOneToday.com or follow HAB on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube

About Walk with A Doc

WWAD is a non-profit organization that inspires communities through movement and conversation. Walk with a Doc was started in 2005 by David Sabgir, MD, a board-certified cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. By focusing on sustainability and simplicity, the Walk with a Doc model can easily be implemented by doctors across the country and around the world. Now, Walk with a Doc has more than 520 chapters worldwide with thousands committing to a healthy lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.walkwithadoc.org or follow WWAD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Notes:

Source: https://www.cdc.gov/vitalsigns/pdf/vs-0918-million-hearts-H.pdf While the conclusions from a single study cannot be generalized to all populations, the study provides additional insights into potential mechanisms of why avocados are heart-healthy.

