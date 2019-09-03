Walker & Dunlop Adds Property Sales Team in New Jersey

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its property sales team in the Northeast with the addition of Managing Directors Joseph Garibaldi and Thomas Walsh in Short Hills, New Jersey. The team is focused on originating and executing on commercial real estate property sales primarily in the New York Metro and Tri-State areas.

Managing Director Kris Mikkelsen commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Joe and Tom to Walker & Dunlop. The addition of this team to our property sales platform deepens our capabilities in the Northeast with a strategic presence in New Jersey and the surrounding region. We are very pleased with our hiring momentum as we continue to attract top property sales talent to partner with our best-in-class debt financing capabilities across the country."

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to anchor Walker & Dunlop's property sales presence in one of the most active commercial real estate markets in the country," commented Mr. Garibaldi. Mr. Walsh continued, "Our team was extremely attracted to Walker & Dunlop's strong culture and reputation in the industry, and we look forward to contributing to the continued growth trajectory of the company."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Garibaldi and Walsh were Managing Directors in the Capital Markets Group at Jones Lang LaSalle where they were responsible for institutional property sales, primarily in New Jersey and the surrounding region. The team has closed over $15 billion of property sales transactions during their careers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. During 2019, the company has made strategic additions in Florida and Southern California and entered the seniors housing space with teams in Chicago and the Pacific Northwest. In the first half of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 119% year over year. Walker & Dunlop is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 31 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

