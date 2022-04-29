Walker & Dunlop Announces 2022 Virtual Investor Day Details

BETHESDA, Md., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on May 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will provide an update on the company's long-term growth strategy with a specific focus on the emerging business areas of the Drive to '25. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Walker & Dunlop senior management.

Analysts and investors may access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tU-5JUYuTxqA43xUpvSFQw

or by dialing +1-408-901-0584, Webinar ID 849 1852 4177, Passcode 814279. Presentation materials for the Investor Day will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.