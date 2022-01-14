Walker & Dunlop Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results before the market opens on February 3, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on February 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kkSYuskaR72b9mTMnaBVaQ

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 812 3353 1425, Password 596588. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

