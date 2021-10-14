Walker & Dunlop Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on November 4, 2021.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on November 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o5eOx4RhR6a7dx9jL-DxSg

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 873 5905 0174, Password 604830. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

