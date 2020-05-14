Walker & Dunlop Appoints Paula Pryor as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

BETHESDA, Md., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today the appointment of Paula A. Pryor as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 14, 2020. In her role, she is responsible for leading the company's national Human Resources function, including enabling best-in-class benefits and compensation; career and leadership development; talent management; workforce planning; change management; and employee relations.

Ms. Pryor joined Walker & Dunlop in January 2009 and her strategic approach to human capital has been transformative for the company. Over the past eleven years she has helped take the company public, integrate over ten acquisitions, and support the company's growth strategy and commitment to fostering a unique corporate culture. During her tenure, Walker & Dunlop has been recognized by the Great Places to Work Institute as a Great Place to Work® six times, in addition to countless other workplace awards and recognitions.

"I am extremely pleased that Paula has been promoted to an Executive Officer of our publicly traded parent company Walker & Dunlop, Inc., and will serve as our Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Paula knows our company and business extremely well, and she has taken an industry-leading role related to human capital management that will ensure that Walker & Dunlop remains a great place to work going forward," said Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we finance real assets, and manage an almost $100 billion loan servicing portfolio, Walker & Dunlop is fundamentally in the people business. Paula and her team have expertly managed Walker & Dunlop's growth from a small, family-owned business to an industry powerhouse, and I am delighted to welcome her as our newest Executive Officer."

Ms. Pryor commented, "I am honored to be joining the talented executive leadership team and look forward to the opportunity to build on the company's accomplishments of the past several years. I am proud to continue to be a part of Walker & Dunlop's growth story and to support all of my colleagues across the country who make this company such an incredible place to work."

Ms. Pryor started her career in human resources with Katzenbach Partners, now known as the Katzenbach Center at Strategy&, part of the PWC global network. Over her tenure with Katzenbach Partners, she helped to build its people infrastructure to internally model the best-in-class practices it developed for its Fortune 500 consulting clients. Following her time with Katzenbach, Ms. Pryor entered the financial services industry as a human resources manager with CapitalSource, Inc.

Ms. Pryor graduated cum laude from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies and Spanish, and a minor in history. She completed her master's degree in Latin American political economy with distinction at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. Ms. Pryor holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources designation from the HR Certification Institute and the Society for Human Resources Management. Beyond the company, she serves on the board of Leadership Women.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.walkerdunlop.com

