Walker & Dunlop Bolsters Multifamily Appraisal Business with Two New Hires Focused on Affordable Housing

BETHESDA, Md., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and GeoPhy announced today the expansion of their multifamily appraisal business, Apprise, with the addition of Doug Koch, MAI, AICP, as Senior Director and Affordable Practice Lead, and Kelly Beigle, as Senior Director. Koch, based in Needham, Massachusetts, will lead the company's affordable housing valuation activities across the United States. Beigle, a specialist in affordable housing, is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and is focused on the Eastern region, including Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

"Doug and Kelly's wide-ranging backgrounds in affordable and workforce housing valuation and consulting assignments throughout the nation and Eastern region will create a solid foundation for Apprise's dedicated affordable housing practice," said Meghan Czechowski, Managing Director and Valuation Lead for Apprise. "Combining Doug's affordable expertise and leadership, built over a 35-year career, with unparalleled access to data and our proprietary web-based report writing application will expand our core business beyond conventional multifamily, which furthers our mission of bringing the modern appraisal concept to all multifamily assets."

Mr. Koch added, "I look forward to adding to Apprise's multifamily nationwide valuation capabilities and to expand the firm's expertise in affordable housing across all its platforms."

"I am thrilled to bolster my expertise in affordable housing and commitment to client service with the cutting-edge valuation technology offered by Apprise," commented Ms. Beigle. "The new platform will be immediately accretive to my existing client base, allowing me to provide faster, more consistent, and data-driven results."

Prior to joining Apprise, Mr. Koch was Manager and Principal of Advisory Affiliates, LLC, where he participated in affordable and workforce housing development ventures arranging tax credit and private equity financing, assisting with organizational formation, and coordinating underwriting activities. During his career, he has completed thousands of multifamily property valuations, market studies, and investment due diligence assignments across 46 states and 200 markets. Mr. Koch holds the American Institute of Certified Planner and National Council of Housing Market Analysts (NCHMA) professional member designations.

Ms. Beigle was previously a Director in Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation & Advisory group leading the Affordable Housing Specialty Practice in the DC and Baltimore regions, where she provided valuation and consulting services to clients involved in the financing, management, and development of LIHTC, Project-Based Section 8, and HUD/FHA properties. She brings over ten years of experience to Apprise, spanning all property types and asset classes throughout the United States, with a focus on affordable housing and conventional multifamily properties.

Apprise, a joint venture between Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, delivers USPAP/FIRREA multifamily appraisals in as little as five business days, with unprecedented property- and market-level insights. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in truly objective appraisals.

Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. The firm now employs over 20 professionals across the country. In total, the team has completed appraisals for over $70 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 470,000 units per year. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About GeoPhy

GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

