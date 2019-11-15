Walker & Dunlop Bolsters Small Loans Team with Two Hires

BETHESDA, Maryland, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Vice Presidents Andrea Nolan and Denise Gomez Oluwo to the company's small loans team.

The multifamily small loans market is growing rapidly, with more than $9.5 billion in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac transaction volume completed in 2018. The small loan product serves as an excellent option for Walker & Dunlop's existing client base, as well as regional banks and mortgage brokers seeking Agency financing for their customers. The loans typically range from $1.5 to $10 million nationwide.

Mark Besharaty, Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer for Walker & Dunlop's small loans team commented, "The addition of Denise and Andrea has been transformative to our small loans team. Both of our new team members are instrumental in helping grow this area of our business, streamlining the loan process, and increasing our role in addressing the need for more affordable renter options."

Based out of Walker & Dunlop's Irvine, California office, Ms. Nolan brings over 16 years of commercial real estate finance experience to the company, including 12 years of specialization in the multifamily space. In her current role as Vice President and Transaction Manager, she oversees all facets of the multifamily small loans transaction process and provides support to the company's production team. Ms. Nolan has extensive knowledge of multifamily Agency production and underwriting, primarily through Fannie Mae's Multifamily Small Loans and DUS® programs as well as Freddie Mac's SBL and CME programs. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Nolan served as a Senior Underwriter for a top-producing team at CBRE.

Ms. Oluwo has over 12 years of industry experience and is based out of the company's headquarters office in Bethesda, Maryland. As Vice President and Deputy Chief Underwriter at Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Oluwo oversees a team of underwriters and analysts and is responsible for facilitating the screening, processing, and underwriting of loans. Before joining the company, she worked as Vice President of Underwriting at Berkeley Point Capital where she and her team closed over 70 transactions totaling $1.3 billion in 2017 alone. She also developed training programs and software systems to streamline loan processes. Previously, she held various underwriting positions at Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage, Greystone Servicing Corporation, and American Property Financing.

Walker & Dunlop, a leader in the multifamily lending space, ranked as one of the top five Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing® (DUS) Producers for Small Loans in 2018 and has processed over $1.5 billion in small multifamily loans since 2016. For more information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including insights on housing affordability, GSE reform, and key economic trends, download our Fall 2019 Multifamily Outlook Report.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 32 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

