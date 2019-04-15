Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale and $47 Million Financing for Multifamily Property in Atlanta, Georgia

Led by Senior Vice President David Gahagan and Senior Analyst Niki Perez, Walker & Dunlop's team completed the financing on behalf of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family, a Canada-based commercial real estate investor and a repeat-client of the company. Following the sale of the property, which was completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales' Pat Jones and Chris Goldsmith , Gahagan and Perez compared competitive quotes and identified a longstanding correspondent life company as the ideal capital source. In addition to closing the transaction within a compressed timeline, Gahagan and Perez achieved an optimal combination of terms for the five-year interest-only loan.

Starlight's Chief Financial Officer, Martin Liddell, commented, "We are pleased to complete this financing with very attractive terms in partnership with Walker & Dunlop. The results achieved reflect the high quality of the property as well as its extremely strong location."

Ranking as the third fastest-growing MSA and a top ten largest city in the U.S.in 2017[1], Atlanta caters to over 5 million residents with its high quality of life, strong economy, and a well-educated population. The city's diverse employer base of Fortune-500 corporations, world-class centers of education and healthcare, and innovative technology startups include UPS, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, The Home Depot, State Farm, and Delta Air Lines.

Located near Interstates 75 and 85, Westside Heights offers convenient access to various office submarkets, including downtown Atlanta and Buckhead. The multifamily property offers market-leading amenities such as a social lounge with outdoor dining and grilling stations, a resort-style pool, and a fitness center on the rooftop. Additional features include a social lounge with carshare waiting area, business conference room, luxurious clubhouse, controlled-access entry, and a 24-hour concierge.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and has rapidly grown its brokered loan originations over the past several years, completing$8.6 billion in volume in 2018, a 17 percent increase from 2017. Having closed approximately $6.1 billion in sales over the last 24 months, the company's property sales team is active in representing and advising clients. For more information, please see our recent closings and press releases:

