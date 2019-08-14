Walker & Dunlop Deepens Property Sales and Financing Presence in Florida

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced that it has hired property sales and financing experts Jubeen Vaghefi and Denny St. Romain as Managing Directors in Florida, expanding its substantial presence in the region. Messrs. Vaghefi and St. Romain, based in Miami, Florida and Plantation, Florida, respectively, are responsible for originating and executing on property sales, structuring equity, and arranging debt financing, primarily for multifamily properties in South and Central Florida.

Executive Vice President Greg Engler stated, "Thanks to hires like Jubeen and Denny, our property sales platform in Florida has become the premier team in the state. This team has established deep client relationships as a result of their expertise in executing property sales, structuring equity, and arranging debt as well as their extensive knowledge of the local markets. Jubeen and Denny will join existing team member, Chris Conklin, to further strengthen our presence in South Florida and partner with our teams in Central and North Florida under Brian Moulder to contribute to continued growth of our property sales platform over the next several years."

"Walker & Dunlop's strong brand and client-focused culture make it a great fit for our team, and we are excited to be part of the company's future growth," commented Mr. Vaghefi. Mr. St. Romain continued, "We believe our clients will benefit greatly from Walker & Dunlop's best-in-class financing platform that will complement our established property sales capabilities in the Florida market."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Vaghefi and St. Romain were focused on debt and equity finance as well as property sales, primarily for multifamily properties, for an institutional brokerage firm. The team has closed a cumulative $18 billion in property sales and financing transactions during their careers.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. In the first half of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 119% year over year. The company is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8- $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 32 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

