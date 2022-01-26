Walker & Dunlop Earns Place in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

Paula Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by Bloomberg for our efforts to advance equality across our workforce. Fostering a diverse and inclusive culture is critical to our success, as well as our ability to innovate and grow. Walker & Dunlop is committed to achieving greater gender representation and equality at all levels of our company, and we will continue to hold ourselves accountable for increased transparency on our progress."

"We are proud to recognize Walker & Dunlop and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

Walker & Dunlop is committed to being a diversity and inclusion leader within the commercial real estate industry. For more information on Walker & Dunlop's corporate responsibility initiatives, pleased download our 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) brochure.

About Walker & Dunlop

(NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

