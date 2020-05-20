Walker & Dunlop Finances Development of Affordable Senior Housing Community in Washington, D.C. with HUD Twinning Loan

Originally constructed in 1925, The Hebrew Home served as a nursing home until 1968, when it was purchased by the District of Columbia and converted into a community health center. Following a decade-long period of vacancy from 2009 to present, the adaptive re-use project will convert the building into new affordable apartment units. The restoration will include energy-efficient upgrades and is designed to achieve a LEED certification upon completion, which is scheduled for the summer of 2020.

Led by Rob Rotach, Senior Director in the FHA Finance group, Walker & Dunlop structured the financing with a combination of funding sources. The team worked to coordinate capital from nine percent and four percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, loan proceeds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) 231 loan program, as well as cash-collateralized tax-exempt bond proceeds and subordinate debt from the DC Department of Housing and Community Development. The financing terms included a 40-year, fully amortizing, fixed rate loan for the property co-developers, Victory Housing, Brinshore Development, and Banc of America CDC.

"This transformative redevelopment is a unique opportunity for Victory to build on our mission while putting a great community asset back to use for affordable housing," said Leila Finucane, President of Victory Housing. "We greatly appreciate the work of all our partners and the input of the community in making this possible."

Mr. Rotach remarked, "This was a complex financing with a lot of moving parts. We were fortunate to be working with such dedicated and experienced partners in Victory Housing, Brinshore, and Banc of America CDC." He added, "Twinning nine percent and four percent LIHTCs has been an increasingly popular deal structure that maximizes the limited resources available to make these types of projects a reality. During these tumultuous times, the New York and Chicago HUD offices came together to work with Walker & Dunlop on this transaction. Both were instrumental in our success and we are grateful for their efforts."

