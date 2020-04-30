Walker & Dunlop Grows HUD Team with New Hire

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has hired Steve Mentesana as Senior Managing Director on its FHA Finance team. Based out of the Company's Dallas, Texas office, Mr. Mentesana is responsible for originating multifamily loans with a focus on the lending programs of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Walker & Dunlop team," commented Senior Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head Sheri Thompson. "Our strong HUD underwriting and closing capabilities will complement his exceptional experience working with all of the HUD loan offerings. Steve's track record will be an incredible asset to our team, particularly in today's market where HUD remains one of the most active capital sources for multifamily and healthcare properties."

With over three decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Mr. Mentesana has a deep knowledge of HUD's refinance, healthcare, and construction lending products. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Mentesana served as Senior Managing Director at Berkadia. Previously, he was President of Encore Multi-Family LLC where he was responsible for the development and acquisition of multifamily units.

Walker & Dunlop is a top-ranked multifamily lender in the United States and was the #3 HUD lender based on MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) volume for HUD's 2019 fiscal year. To learn more about our HUD lending capabilities, visit our website.

For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including insights on the potential impact of COVID-19 on commercial real estate owners, watch our recent webcasts on YouTube

