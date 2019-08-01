Walker & Dunlop Grows Property Sales Platform in California

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded the geographic footprint of its property sales platform in the Western United States with the addition of Managing Director Hunter Combs. Based in San Diego, California, Mr. Combs is responsible for originating and executing multifamily property sales for institutional and private clients, as well as increasing the firm's reach and capabilities within the Southern California market.

Executive Vice President Greg Engler commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Hunter to the team as we expand our property sales platform on the West Coast. As our platform grows, we always ensure that our commitment to superior client service remains intact. We are confident that Hunter's track record and market expertise will be accretive to the needs of our West Coast client base."

"Having the opportunity to be a meaningful contributor to the company's strategic growth in the West is quite an honor," said Combs. "The Walker & Dunlop team's unique and collaborative culture will also allow me to offer both my institutional and private clients new finance solutions while continuing to deliver best in class service."

Mr. Combs brings 15 years of commercial real estate experience to Walker & Dunlop. He previously served as Senior Director of multifamily investments at HFF and has been involved in the origination of more than $3 billion of multifamily transactions. Mr. Combs will work closely with Walker & Dunlop's multifamily finance platform, which completed over $21 billion of multifamily mortgage banking volume in 2018.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and in the first quarter of 2019, the company's property sales volume increased by 106% year over year. The company continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States and has added 13 property sales brokers to the team since the beginning of 2018. To complement its national mortgage banking footprint, the company will continue to grow its property sales platform and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's property sales capabilities, visit our website.

