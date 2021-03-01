Walker & Dunlop Hires Former FHA Commissioner to Lead HUD Loan Originations

Ms. Wade previously served as the Commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration, which financed a total of over 11,000 rental properties and 3,000 mortgages for residential care facilities and hospitals during FY 2020. 1 In her role at the FHA, she was responsible for carrying out the agency's mission of providing affordable housing for moderate and low-income households, implementing enhanced risk management for FHA's $1.4 trillion portfolio, and leading over 2,400 employees.

Ms. Wade commented, "Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance industry, particularly as it relates to multifamily and affordable housing. I'm excited for this opportunity to join such a growth-oriented firm with an incredible culture and focus on people, brand, and technology."

Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO, Willy Walker, stated, "I am thrilled to have Dana join us. Her skills and expertise will immediately add value to Walker & Dunlop's FHA production team. Having a leader with Dana's skills augmenting our focus on affordable housing, which has accounted for $17 billion of Walker & Dunlop's lending over the past three years, will be extremely valuable to our clients and team members."

Sheri Thompson, Executive Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head, commented, "Dana has a proven track record, impressive qualifications, and the perfect personality to join Walker & Dunlop's leadership team. Her leadership and management skills will immediately help Walker & Dunlop maintain our position as one of the largest FHA multifamily lenders in the country, while also expanding our focus on affordable housing lending across all capital sources."

Prior to joining the FHA, Wade served as Associate Director at the Office of Management and Budget, where she led budget oversight for six Executive Branch agencies with a focus on financial services, including HUD and multiple independent agencies. Ms. Wade also held senior roles in Congress, including Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and Deputy Staff Director for the Senate Committee on Appropriations. Dana graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor's degree in economics and earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

