Walker & Dunlop Hires Multifamily Investment Sales Team in Dallas

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired an investment sales team in Dallas, Texas, adding a new market to its national investment sales platform. Managing Directors Jeff Price, Bill Simmons, and Alisan Rutland will lead the team in the origination and execution of multifamily investment sales, with a focus in Texas and the southern United States. Dallas is the third new market that Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales has entered in 2018, following New England and Southern California earlier in the year.

"We are excited to welcome this talented team led by Jeff, Bill, and Alisan," commented Executive Vice President Greg Engler. "We have been very focused on expanding our investment sales capabilities geographically to complement our strong financing presence across the country. This Dallas-based team has decades of experience and an unparalleled reputation in the industry that will give us a strong entry point into the Texas market. I've known Jeff for a very long time and I am excited to be finally working with him and his team."

Mr. Price stated, "We are privileged to be working with Greg and his team at Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales. Being a part of this platform provides an opportunity for us to expand our coverage across the South and enhance our current capabilities by partnering with some of the best multifamily finance professionals in the industry."

With over six decades of combined experience, Messrs. Price and Simmons, and Ms. Rutland have closed over $10 billion of investment sales volumes during their careers. Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, the team was part of the Capital Markets group at Jones Lang LaSalle, where they were responsible for multifamily property marketing and sales. Previously, they worked at The Apartment Group, a multifamily brokerage and consulting firm founded by Mr. Price.

Walker & Dunlop continues to expand its investment sales capabilities and reach across the United States, with a commitment to providing the best market execution, product knowledge, and integrity in the industry. In the first half of 2018, Walker & Dunlop grew its investment sales volume by 29 percent, outpacing the growth of the overall market. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's investment sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE :WD ), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

