Walker & Dunlop Launches "What Drives You" Campaign

"We're working with clients who aren't just developers and owners, but local leaders who are building whole communities – places where people can work, where they can grow, and where they can thrive," said Willy Walker, Chairman and CEO of Walker & Dunlop. "I am in awe of these visionaries who serve as the driving force behind the communities we have the honor of working with. This campaign is all about telling the inspiring stories of these changemakers."

The campaign highlights the stories behind some of Walker & Dunlop's most inspiring clients and what drives them. It will kick off with commercial real estate and community development visionary Egbert Perry, who has built The Integral Group into one of the leading multifamily and mixed use developers in the country. Integral's mixed-income community concept, first put into practice at Centennial Place Apartment Homes in Atlanta, Georgia, has become a model for affordable housing across the United States.

"You've heard the saying that it takes a village to raise a child. Well, I grew up in one of those villages in Antigua. Where I'm from, everybody looked out for each other, independent of income or economic circumstances," said Mr. Perry, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of The Integral Group. "That's why I'm proud to partner with a company like Walker & Dunlop, who provides me with the financing to make my vision of community development come true."

The campaign will feature content across print, online, mobile, and earned channels. To stay up to date and learn what inspires some of the country's leading commercial real estate companies, visit the What Drives You campaign webpage.

