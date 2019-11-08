Walker & Dunlop Lends $48 Million for Castle-Themed Apartment Community in Michigan

Walker & Dunlop Vice President Benjy Krosin partnered with Kari Zapolski of Inner Circle Holdings, a longtime preferred correspondent located in Rockford, Michigan, to originate the transaction. The debt was structured by Walker & Dunlop's interim loan program, which provides short-term, nonrecourse loans backed by multifamily properties that are being repositioned or that do not yet qualify for permanent financing.

The 24-month, floating rate loan includes full term interest-only payments and enables the borrower to pay off the existing construction debt with ample time to complete the remaining lease up. Additionally, the flexible prepayment structure allows for seamless conversion to permanent upon stabilization.

Said Mr. Lucas, "We are very pleased that the Walker & Dunlop team was able to make our vision a reality. The flexible terms and attention to detail provided by the bridge lending platform will be instrumental to the success of this new landmark in the Grand Rapids region."

Totaling more than a million square feet, the development offers a wide variety of living spaces, including studios, one-, two-, and, three-bedroom units, as well as a handful of multi-level penthouse apartments. Community amenities include lake access, a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, electronic parcel station, outdoor grilling area, walking trails, a resident lounge and library, a dog park and washing station, and covered parking for most units. Spanning 15 stories at its highest point, the project can be seen throughout neighboring areas. Thanks to its convenient location just off of Interstate-196, the multifamily community provides convenient access to downtown Grand Rapids.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space; the firm ranked #2 with Fannie Mae for multifamily lending in 2018 and was also ranked as a top-five multifamily lender with Freddie Mac and HUD. For more information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including insights on GSE reform and key economic trends, download our Fall 2019 Multifamily Outlook Report.

