Walker & Dunlop Makes Fortune Magazine's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it is ranked #42 on Fortune Magazine's 2018 Fastest-Growing Companies List. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return, where Walker & Dunlop delivered 23%, 49%, and 28%, respectively, on an annual basis from 2014 to 2017.

"Here we are again, listed as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies along with Amazon, CoStar, and Align Technologies," stated Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop's Chairman and CEO. "There are nearly 4,000 publicly-traded companies in the United States, and to be in the top 1% based on dramatic and sustained financial performance over a three-year period is reflective of the people at Walker & Dunlop, our business model, and the trust our clients place in us every day."

Walker & Dunlop is the highest-ranked among finance, technology, and services companies in the commercial real estate industry. The company's remarkable and sustained growth is largely due to its leadership position in apartment building financing, which has been the fastest-growing real estate asset class since the Great Recession. With limited supply of entry-level single-family homes and mortgage rates on the rise, the apartment sector is poised for continued growth and healthy fundamentals. Walker & Dunlop's investments in the commercial real estate debt and property brokerage sectors, as well as the recent acquisition of an asset management firm, will drive the company's growth into other commercial real estate asset classes over the coming years.

Walker & Dunlop has been on Fortune's list of Great Places to Work for five of the past six years, as well as Fortune's list of Best Workplaces for Millennials.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

