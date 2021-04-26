Walker & Dunlop Releases 2020 Student Housing Year-End Report

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc.'s Investment Sales team (WDIS) published its Student Housing Year-End Report. Providing the most comprehensive aggregation of student housing data in the industry, the annual report includes a look back at transaction highlights from a challenging 2020, along with insights into trends for a promising year ahead.

The report features an in-depth analysis of:

Walker & Dunlop's 2020 Student Housing Year-End Report

Student Housing Transactions – Despite a decline in volume, returning students and resilient rent collections keep transactions moving.

– Despite a decline in volume, returning students and resilient rent collections keep transactions moving. Pricing Metrics – Increasing land and materials costs continue to push pricing metrics to new heights.

– Increasing land and materials costs continue to push pricing metrics to new heights. Cap Rates – With a flight to quality, cap rate compression continues without interference.

– With a flight to quality, cap rate compression continues without interference. Buyers & Sellers – Developers are selling the most, while buyers have shifted from foreign to domestic.

– Developers are selling the most, while buyers have shifted from foreign to domestic. Debt Markets – The GSEs are cautious, but a comeback is imminent.

– The GSEs are cautious, but a comeback is imminent. Supply & Demand – A deep dive into the construction pipeline and enrollment data of 50 Power Five markets uncovers some very compelling investment opportunities.

Download the full report here.

In February 2021, Walker & Dunlop acquired FourPoint Investment Sales Partners, a boutique brokerage firm specializing in student housing investment sales. In partnership with Walker & Dunlop's #1 ranked Fannie Mae student housing lending team, the Walker & Dunlop Student Housing Team offers a full-service platform and the expertise to meet all student housing needs.

As the #1 provider of capital to the multifamily market, Walker & Dunlop sees many reasons to remain optimistic about the health of the commercial real estate market, with a number of trends indicating that the multifamily asset class – including student housing – will remain strong. As we track recovery from the pandemic, we are keeping a close eye on economic indicators and industry leaders impacting the multifamily industry.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

