Walker & Dunlop Releases Latest Research with Launch of its Summer Multifamily Outlook
The report features a spotlight on NYC, a preview into how technology will transform the small multifamily lending space, and a Q&A with NMHC President Doug Bibby
Aug 11, 2021, 16:45 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced the release of its 2021 Summer Multifamily Outlook Report, giving a comprehensive look into the apartment market's extraordinary resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The report provides exclusive insights backed by proprietary data from Zelman & Associates, the leading housing research firm in the country, and GeoPhy, a technology company specializing in commercial real estate data science and analytics.
In this edition we:
- Analyze the rebounding economy; what falling unemployment and rumors of the next "roaring 20s" will mean for the multifamily space
- Host a Q&A with NMHC President Doug Bibby, who discusses key takeaways from their annual conference, potential tax policy changes, and NMHC's focus on affordability
- Shed light on the technological revolution of the small-balance lending sector and why it is ripe for innovation
- Provide a market spotlight on the Big Apple's comeback and discuss whether the suburban flight was overexaggerated
- Introduce CREUnited, an alliance of industry heavyweights dedicated to increasing minority involvement in CRE
To learn more about the current state of the multifamily industry and read our data-backed predictions for the future, download the report here.
