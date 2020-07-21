Walker & Dunlop Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Growing Multifamily Appraisal Business

"We are excited to welcome Nicole, an industry veteran, to the Apprise team. She has a proven track record of managing and driving growth of large national valuation platforms, as well as helping startups tap into new markets," commented Meghan Czechowski , Managing Director and Valuation Lead for Apprise. "I'm confident that Nicole's partnership will greatly accelerate the expansion of our business, furthering our mission of bringing the modern appraisal concept to all multifamily lenders, owners, and operators in the United States."

Ms. Urquhart-Bradley said, "Apprise is an unparalleled leader in the multifamily appraisal industry, bringing innovations and new technology that are backed by GeoPhy and the Walker & Dunlop platform. I look forward to helping the company strengthen its presence throughout the country and to providing faster, more consistent, and data-driven results to our clients."

Ms. Urquhart-Bradley previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategy at Bowery Valuation. Prior to joining Bowery, Ms. Urquhart-Bradley was the head of Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation & Advisory practice for the Americas. There, she managed a team of 600 employees across 65 offices that valued more than $1 trillion in commercial real estate assets in 2017.

Apprise, a joint venture between Walker & Dunlop and GeoPhy, delivers USPAP/FIRREA compliant multifamily appraisals in as little as five business days, with unprecedented property- and market-level insights. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in well supported appraisals. Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. Apprise's team of experienced professionals has completed appraisals for over $70 billion worth of commercial real estate properties, comprising more than 470,000 units per year. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About GeoPhy

GeoPhy, with U.S. headquarters in New York City, helps lenders and investors understand property value and its underlying drivers. The company sources, links, and cleanses traditional and unconventional data, then applies advanced algorithms to provide a unique perspective on commercial property values. GeoPhy's unique approach provides the industry's most accurate, objective property valuations and tools that allow users to develop a deeper understanding of the factors influencing property values.

