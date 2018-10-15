Walker & Dunlop To Refinance Senior Secured Term Loan

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it plans to refinance its senior secured term loan and upsize the aggregate principal amount to $250 million. The proceeds will be used to fund the repayment of Walker & Dunlop's existing term loan that was closed in December 2013 and for general corporate purposes, including strategic growth opportunities. The transaction is expected to close in early November 2018, subject to market and other customary conditions.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release regarding the planned refinancing and its expected closing date constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

The forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.

While the forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to a downturn in general economic conditions or in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled ''Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as it may be updated or supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com .

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.walkerdunlop.com

