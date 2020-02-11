Walker® Announces New Catalytic Converter and Muffler Coverage

Now available, expanding coverage to over 6 million VIO, are Walker CalCat direct-fit converters (84156) and universal converters (84507) for the 2004-2005 Buick LeSabre and Park Avenue, and the Pontiac Bonneville 6-cylinder 3.8L. Engineered to comply with specific CARB emissions regulation requirements in California, Maine and New York, Walker CalCat direct-fit converters include thick OE-style flanges, hangers and brackets for strength and stainless-steel body with aluminized pipe and heat shields for durability. EPA-compliant Walker Ultra converters, designed for OBDII vehicles (1996 and newer), are now available for additional import applications, model years 2003 through 2017. Each Ultra direct-fit converter helps keep the check engine light off for emissions codes and maintains engine performance with OE-style high-technology washcoat and optimal precious metal load, delivering required reduction in tailpipe emissions to match vehicle application. Available for over 7.5 million VIO, Walker Ultra direct-fit manifold converters are new for the 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra 4-cylinder 1.8L.

"Every quarter, Walker introduces new products for a wide-range of VIO, ranging from newer models to old favorites," said Audrey Lang, product manager, North America aftermarket, emissions. "Walker's world-class, efficient coverage and vehicle knowledge provide technicians with emissions products that they, and their customers, can trust."



Walker also introduced Quiet-Flow SS stainless-steel mufflers and assemblies covering 12 applications. Each unit is covered by a limited lifetime warranty and 90-day Safe & Sound® Guarantee. See www.WalkerExhaust.com for details.

Also new to the Walker offering are resonator assembly, pipe and gasket part numbers for eight, ten and nine additional applications, respectively, representing over 1.2 million registered vehicles.

To learn more about Walker Emissions Control products, visit www.WalkerExhaust.com and the brand's YouTube channel, and connect with Walker at Facebook.com/WalkerEmissions and Instragram.com/WalkerEmissions.



