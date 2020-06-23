Walker Edison Announces Joana McKenna As New President

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Edison, a leading provider of RTA furniture, announced today that Joana McKenna has been named President effective immediately and reporting directly to Brad Bonham, CEO of Walker Edison.

The company said the transition is occurring at a "pivotal time" for the business, a leader in the furniture industry, as it seeks a new stage of growth.

Ms. McKenna was most recently the Vice President of Growth at Walmart Inc., where she led marketplace business growth strategy, fueled record development for Walmart's e-commerce front, and spearheaded numerous successful and forward-thinking initiatives.

"I am thrilled to have someone of Joana's expertise join our senior management team at Walker Edison," said Mr. Bonham. "Her initiatives have led to billions of dollars in growth across some of the largest e-commerce retailers in the world. Joana's commitment to her teams and to lifting the communities around her also mirrors our passion for charitable giving and cultivating an inclusive and fulfilling work environment."

A graduate of Loyola Marymount University, Ms. McKenna brings over 20 years of e-commerce experience to Walker Edison in building global brands and businesses, inspiring innovative thinking, and driving international growth. She is a dynamic, people-first leader who has held several senior positions at Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart.

"I am honored to join this extraordinary company at a time of tremendous opportunity to capitalize on its core business and innovate for the future," Ms. McKenna said. "Walker Edison is in a unique position to not only transform but lead the industry in best-in-class products. Their focus on data and innovation is inspiring and offers endless potential. I believe Walker Edison is well-positioned to become the leader in this space and I'm excited to get started."

Walker Edison was established 15 years ago by Mr. Bonham and has quickly become not only one of the fastest-growing companies in Utah but also a leading partner and a drop-ship solution for some of the biggest names in the e-commerce furniture space.

"Ms. McKenna's expertise in high-growth e-commerce businesses, as well as her passion for people, are symbiotic with our focus at Walker Edison," Mr. Bonham said. "To have someone of her expertise running multi-billion-dollar e-commerce businesses is invaluable as we continue to scale our data-driven model."

About Walker Edison:

Established in 2006, Walker Edison quickly became a leading partner and a drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. We are a data centric organization that is committed to deliver more than just innovative furniture - we are committed to help our customers Live Outside the Box™. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK and Germany. To learn more visit walkeredison.com

