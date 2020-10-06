Walker Edison Unveils New Logo

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Edison, a leading provider of RTA furniture, revealed their new logo today.

Meticulously designed in-house, this new logo captures Walker Edison's tagline, "Live Outside the Box™." The text extends outside the confines of its boundaries, illustrating a dedication to pursuing creative ideas and solutions. Earth-toned colors underscore the commitment to sustainability and conscientious business decisions for a green supply chain. The simplicity and strong lines represent the company's cutting-edge growth.

"We are excited to elevate our logo to complement Walker Edison's continued advancement and also align it more closely to our innovative furniture designs," says Walker Edison's Head of Marketing, Paul Asay.

This is the first change in logo design since Walker Edison was founded in 2006. The company was recently named the 4th fastest-growing company in Utah by Utah Business. As they continue to expand as a global organization, they are pleased to present a logo that complements their progress and potential.

About Walker Edison:

Since its establishment in 2006, Walker Edison has become a leading partner and drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. Driven by data, we strive to cultivate a culture that inspires our customers to Live Outside the Box™ with innovative furniture. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK, and Germany.

