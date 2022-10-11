Walkie-Talkie Market to grow by USD 2.17 Bn, Shift To Digital Radios to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The walkie-talkie market size is expected to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The shift to digital radios, use of LTE in walkie-talkies, and increased demand for IoT-based walkie-talkies will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Walkie Talkie Market 2022-2026

However, data congestion, economic slowdown, and limitations of LMR technology will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Walkie-Talkie Market Segmentation

Product

Digital



Analog

Application

Industry And Commerce



Government And Utility



Defense

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Walkie-Talkie Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our walkie-talkie market report covers the following areas:

Walkie-Talkie Market size

Walkie-Talkie Market trends

Walkie-Talkie Market industry analysis

This study identifies the convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology as one of the prime reasons driving the walkie-talkie market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Walkie Talkie Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Walkie Talkie Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Walkie Talkie Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cedar Electronics Corp.

Entel UK Ltd.

Fujian Baofeng Electronics Co. Ltd

Fujian BelFone Communications Technology Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

Icom Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Kirisun Communication Co. Ltd.

Midland Radio Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Quansheng Electronics Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Walkie-Talkie Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist walkie-talkie market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the walkie-talkie market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the walkie-talkie market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of walkie-talkie market vendors

Walkie Talkie Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cedar Electronics Corp., Entel UK Ltd., Fujian Baofeng Electronics Co. Ltd, Fujian BelFone Communications Technology Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Icom Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Kirisun Communication Co. Ltd., Midland Radio Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Quansheng Electronics Co. Ltd., Quanzhou Senhaixun Electronic Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology Co. Ltd, SWIFTCOM TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD., Tait International Ltd., TALKPRO, Uniden America Corp, and Wintec Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

