Walking In A Cheesy Wonderland: Taco Bell® Nacho Fries Are Home For The Holidays

"In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That's why we're excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick off 2021 positively and deliciously," said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer. "The magic of the Nacho Fries franchise extends beyond the menu item itself and is brought to life with our next saga of the Nacho Fries movie franchise that we hope brings some seasonal (and seasoned) joy to fans like only we can."

This iconic menu offering was first introduced to Taco Bell fans in January 2018 and quickly became the brand's most successful menu item. Taco Bell has sold over 347 million servings of Nacho Fries to date and has reimagined the famous fries multiple times with delicious innovations like Steak Rattlesnake Fries, Reaper Ranch Fries and Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries. These crisp, golden fries are boldly seasoned with Mexican spices and served with a side of warm nacho cheese sauce, making them the perfect festive fry for the holiday season and into the New Year.

Nacho Fries changed the fry game back in 2018, disrupting traditional ketchup convention with an industry-rocking nacho cheese sauce pairing and the addition of Mexican spices to a largely unchanged side. While many restaurants, including Taco Bell, trimmed menus during the pandemic, Nacho Fries prove that beloved innovations can always make a comeback. Here's to turning a new page in 2021.

This sixth chapter of the cinematic trailer style ad creative, titled "The Craving" and starring Sarah Hyland and Joe Keery, explores the thrilling journey of a Nacho Fry-obsessed protagonist and his intensifying desire for Taco Bell's most craveable creation as the potato plot thickens. Each addition to this franchise has followed a new, culturally relevant thematic iteration of the Nacho Fries saga – why they are so craveable, what lengths fans will go to obtain them, why their presence is fleeting and more. The latest blockbuster was produced in partnership with Deutsch LA.

Nacho Fries will be available a la carte, the perfect stocking stuffer, for $1.39 and in a $5 box featuring Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink. But Nacho Fries won't be the only item hitting menus on December 24. It will be accompanied by the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack and Bacon Club Chalupa.

To order any of Taco Bell's newest menu items and other craveable options, visit a local Taco Bell drive-thru or order online and join Taco Bell Rewards Beta . **

*Contact local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Tax extra.

**Taco Bell Rewards (Beta) program is available for a limited time only and is subject to termination at Taco Bell's discretion and terms and conditions

