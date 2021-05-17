WalkMe Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. ("WalkMe"), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. WalkMe has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "WKME."

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and BMO Capital Markets will act as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the proposed initial public offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:

Emma Pearce

PR & Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

The Blueshirt Group for WalkMe

[email protected]

