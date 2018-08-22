WalkMe Introduces Intuitive Chat Interface That Automates User's Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe, the leading Digital Adoption Platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, today announced the launch of WalkMe ActionBot, an intuitive chatbot designed to understand the user's needs and automate complex tasks spanning across various enterprise applications. WalkMe ActionBot enables users to perform any task without prior knowledge or competency on any web, mobile or desktop application, delivering unprecedented efficiencies and user adoption.

WalkMe ActionBot can reside on a user's desktop, email or any core business application. Users then simply type what they want to do in WalkMe ActionBot, effectively eliminating time wasted on numerous clicks and inputs across multiple business systems. Using natural language processing (NLP) technology, WalkMe ActionBot recognizes formal or casual phrases to direct users to the relevant application and even auto-populate fields in the system. Whether it's requesting time off in HR applications, adding customer information in sales or marketing tools, or shortening time-to-competency for software training, WalkMe ActionBot automatically completes tasks for users, with no R&D effort or API integration required.

"We are implementing WalkMe ActionBot to improve the onboarding process for our sales team. WalkMe ActionBot simplifies and streamlines how our employees use our core systems, by automatically completing tasks for them and enabling increased productivity," said Brittany Boyd, Salesforce Training Specialist, Sales Learning and Development, at RentPath. "Our goal is to help our employees learn something new instantly and form good habits to drive long-term adoption. WalkMe is critical to helping us achieve a greater technology return on investment."

WalkMe ActionBot builds upon the successful launch of WalkMe Automation earlier this year, which reduces the time spent by users on repetitive processes for both front and back office tasks. Over 33 percent of WalkMe's customers have embraced WalkMe Automation capabilities, highlighting its critical role for successful digital adoption.

"While chatbots are increasingly embraced by organizations to improve the user experience, these solutions are typically limited to responding to basic queries," said Rephael Sweary, co-founder and president at WalkMe. "WalkMe ActionBot takes the chatbot experience to an entirely new level, combining the latest innovations in automation, AI and NLP technologies to intuitively complete tasks on behalf of the user. As enterprises continue to invest in ways to improve and automate how we work, WalkMe ActionBot delivers tangible benefits in employee system mastery, productivity and adoption."

WalkMe will be demonstrating WalkMe ActionBot during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas from September 11-14 at Booth #1950, and at Dreamforce in San Francisco from September 25-28 at Booth #219 and #1716.

About WalkMe

WalkMe pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) to transform the user experience in today's overwhelming digital world. Using artificial intelligence, engagement, guidance and automation, WalkMe's transparent overlay assists users to complete tasks easily within any enterprise software, mobile application or website. Founded in 2011, WalkMe software is used by more than 1,300 enterprises globally, including over 25 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit https://www.walkme.com/.

